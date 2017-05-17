1 Pfennig 1907 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1907 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2923 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 120. Bidding took place October 14, 2015.

