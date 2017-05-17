Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1907 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1907 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1907 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,052,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1907 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2923 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 120. Bidding took place October 14, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 G at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1907 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search