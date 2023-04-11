1 Pfennig 1907 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1907 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1281 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.

