1 Pfennig 1907 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,026,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1907 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1281 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
