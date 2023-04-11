Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1907 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1907 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1907 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,026,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1907 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1281 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 F at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 F at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
66 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 F at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 11, 2023
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 F at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 F at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 F at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 F at auction Heritage - February 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date February 14, 2010
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1907 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search