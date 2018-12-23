Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1907 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1907 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1907 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,691,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1907 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2391 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 D at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 D at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 D at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 D at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

