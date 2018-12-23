Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1907 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,691,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1907 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2391 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
