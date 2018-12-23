1 Pfennig 1907 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1907 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2391 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (1)