Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1907 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1907 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1907 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,711,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1907 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2075 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
107 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PF66 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1907 A at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

