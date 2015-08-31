Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1906 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1906 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1906 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,173,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1906 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 F at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 F at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 F at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
120 DM
Price in auction currency 120 DEM

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

