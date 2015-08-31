1 Pfennig 1906 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1906 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)