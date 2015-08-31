Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1906 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,173,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1906 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1267 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place November 13, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
