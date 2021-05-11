Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1906 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1906 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1906 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,633,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1906 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3841 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 D at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

