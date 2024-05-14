1 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1906 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2972 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (5)