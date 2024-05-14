Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 46,921,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1906 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2972 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
333 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 A at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 A at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1906 A at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1906 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search