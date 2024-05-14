Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1906 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 46,921,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1906 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2972 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place May 12, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
