Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1905 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1905 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1905 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,051,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1905 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2072 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1905 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1905 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 44 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1905 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

