1 Pfennig 1905 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1905 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2071 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

