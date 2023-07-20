1 Pfennig 1904 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1904 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the Pesek Auctions auction for EUR 2. Bidding took place April 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)