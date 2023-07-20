Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1904 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1904 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1904 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,467,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1904 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the Pesek Auctions auction for EUR 2. Bidding took place April 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 J at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 J at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 J at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 2 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 J at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 J at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 J at auction Russiancoin - October 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 J at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 J at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 J at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 J at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1904 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search