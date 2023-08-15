Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1904 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,232,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1904
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1904 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2978 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
