Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1904 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1904 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1904 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,232,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1904 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2978 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 G at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 G at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 G at auction Numisor - November 15, 2019
Seller Numisor
Date November 15, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 G at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 G at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

