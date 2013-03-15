Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1904 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1904 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1904 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,520,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1904 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7664 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 F at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

