1 Pfennig 1904 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1904 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1118 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 36. Bidding took place July 7, 2013.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2)