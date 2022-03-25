1 Pfennig 1904 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1904 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4402 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1)