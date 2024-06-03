Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1904 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1904 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1904 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 28,625,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1904 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2068 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 60 RUB
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
224 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 A at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1904 A at auction Künker - June 18, 2000
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2000
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

