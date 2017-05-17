1 Pfennig 1903 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1903 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1332 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place June 9, 2013.

