Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1903 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1903 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1903 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,377,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1903 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2067 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1903 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1903 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1903 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

