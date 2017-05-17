Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1903 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,945,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1903 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2977 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 35. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search