Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1903 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1903 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1903 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,956,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1903 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1205 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Grün (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1903 E at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1903 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1903 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1903 E at auction Chaponnière - September 7, 2014
Seller Chaponnière
Date September 7, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1903 E at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

