1 Pfennig 1903 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1903 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1205 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (4)