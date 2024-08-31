1 Pfennig 1903 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1903 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9436 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 11, 2004.

Сondition UNC (1)