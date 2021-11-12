1 Pfennig 1903 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1903 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2066 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (4)