Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1903 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1903 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1903 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,690,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1903 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2066 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Germany 1 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1903 A at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
Seller WAG
Date June 5, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

