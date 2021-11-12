Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1903 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,690,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1903 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2066 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 185. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
198 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search