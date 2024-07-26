Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1902 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1902 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1902 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 150

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1902 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
814 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1324 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Künker - February 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Heritage Eur - November 20, 2020
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition F12 BN NGC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Künker - May 9, 2019
Seller Künker
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction WAG - July 8, 2018
Seller WAG
Date July 8, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Künker - March 23, 2018
Seller Künker
Date March 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 J at auction Lanz München - July 1, 2011
Seller Lanz München
Date July 1, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

