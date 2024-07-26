Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1902 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 150
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1902 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,300. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Künker (18)
- Lanz München (1)
- Rhenumis (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1324 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 20, 2020
Condition F12 BN NGC
Selling price
******
12
