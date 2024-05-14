1 Pfennig 1902 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1902 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2065 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (3) AU (5)