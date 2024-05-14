Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1902 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,183,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1902 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1641 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (5)
- Künker (3)
- WAG (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
