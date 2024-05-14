1 Pfennig 1902 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1902 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1641 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (2)