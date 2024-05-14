Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1902 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1902 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1902 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,183,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1902 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1641 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 135. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (5)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 E at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 E at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 E at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
Seller Westfälische
Date February 8, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 E at auction Künker - March 12, 2008
Seller Künker
Date March 12, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 E at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

