1 Pfennig 1902 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1902 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5166 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place December 4, 2015.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1)