Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1902 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1902 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1902 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,811,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1902 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5166 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place December 4, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 D at auction WAG - February 12, 2017
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1902 D at auction Teutoburger - December 5, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

