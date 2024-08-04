1 Pfennig 1902 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1902 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1052 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 66. Bidding took place December 7, 2014.

