Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1901 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1901 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1901 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,011,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1901 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2063 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1901 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1901 J at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1901 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1901 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1901 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1901 J at auction Heritage - March 14, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date March 14, 2010
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
