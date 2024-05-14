Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1901 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,011,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1901 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2063 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search