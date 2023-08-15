1 Pfennig 1901 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1901 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 398 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition UNC (2) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (1)