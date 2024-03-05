Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1901 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 21,045,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1901 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2668 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Künker (2)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
