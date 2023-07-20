Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1900 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 9,917,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1900 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 929 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 100. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
