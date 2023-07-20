Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1900 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1900 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1900 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 9,917,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1900 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 929 sold at the Russiancoin auction for RUB 100. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (7)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Russiancoin - October 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Search