Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1900 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1900 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1900 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,138,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1900 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7662 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 G at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 G at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 G at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 G at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1900 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search