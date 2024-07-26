1 Pfennig 1900 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1900 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4025 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

