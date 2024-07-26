Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1900 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,312,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1900 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4025 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.
Сondition
Service
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
