Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1900 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1900 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1900 F "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,312,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1900 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4025 sold at the Münz Zentrum Rheinland auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place September 16, 2020.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • cgb.fr (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 F at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 F at auction cgb.fr - April 26, 2022
Seller cgb.fr
Date April 26, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 F at auction cgb.fr - October 26, 2021
Seller cgb.fr
Date October 26, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 F at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 F at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

