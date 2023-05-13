Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1900 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1900 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1900 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,887,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1900 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5376 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 E at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Künker - October 22, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Höhn - August 31, 2015
Seller Höhn
Date August 31, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 E at auction Teutoburger - September 6, 2014
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 E at auction WAG - August 4, 2013
Seller WAG
Date August 4, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 E at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

