1 Pfennig 1900 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,887,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1900 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5376 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place October 20, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 22, 2020
Condition PF65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 6, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
