Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1900 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1900 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1900 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,635,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1900 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1275 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • WAG (5)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 D at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 D at auction WAG - December 8, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 D at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 D at auction WAG - October 13, 2013
Seller WAG
Date October 13, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1900 D at auction WAG - July 7, 2013
Seller WAG
Date July 7, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price

