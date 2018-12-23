Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1900 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,635,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1900 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1275 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place March 10, 2024.
