Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1899 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,550,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1899
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1899 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 388 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search