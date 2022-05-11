Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1899 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1899 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1899 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,725,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1899 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3840 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1899 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1899 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1899 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1 Pfennig 1899 E at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

