1 Pfennig 1899 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,009,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1899
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1899 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place November 10, 2013.
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
