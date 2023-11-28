Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1899 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1899 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1899 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,009,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1899 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 924 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 28. Bidding took place November 10, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1899 A at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1899 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1899 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1899 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1899 A at auction Russiancoin - July 1, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 1, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Germany 1 Pfennig 1899 A at auction Russiancoin - November 26, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 26, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

