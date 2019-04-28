Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1898 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1898 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1898 G "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,951,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1898 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Numisor (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1898 G at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1898 G at auction WAG - January 12, 2020
Seller WAG
Date January 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1898 G at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1898 G at auction Numisor - November 20, 2018
Seller Numisor
Date November 20, 2018
Condition MS66 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1898 G at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1898 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1898 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search