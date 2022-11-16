Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1897 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,122,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1897
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1897 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 376 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Künker (3)
- WAG (1)
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
166 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
