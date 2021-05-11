1 Pfennig 1897 F "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1897 with mark F. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3839 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2)