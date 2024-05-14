Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1897 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,294,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1897
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1897 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (3)
- Künker (1)
- WAG (3)
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
