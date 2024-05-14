Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1897 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1897 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1897 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,294,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1897 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 374 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place May 17, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (3)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1897 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1897 E at auction WAG - October 10, 2021
Seller WAG
Date October 10, 2021
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1897 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1897 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1897 E at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1897 E at auction WAG - September 1, 2013
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1897 E at auction Künker - June 16, 2008
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1897 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search