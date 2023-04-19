Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1897 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1897 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1897 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,534,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1897 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 955 sold at the Pesek Auctions auction for EUR 5. Bidding took place April 17, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1897 A at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1897 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1897 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig
