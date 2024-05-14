Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1896 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,028,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1896
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1896 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1727 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 14, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
