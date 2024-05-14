1 Pfennig 1896 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1896 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1727 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 190. Bidding took place November 14, 2011.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1)