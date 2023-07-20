Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1896 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1896 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1896 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 27,094,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1896 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5544 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Germany 1 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Germany 1 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Russiancoin - October 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1896 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

