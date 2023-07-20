Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1896 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 27,094,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1896
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1896 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5544 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 1 EUR
