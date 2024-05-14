Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1895 J "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1895 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1895 J "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,839,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1895 with mark J. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Spink UK auction for USD 210. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 J at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 J at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 J at auction Russiancoin - October 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 J at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 J at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 11, 2018
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 11, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

