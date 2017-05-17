Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1895 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,051,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1895
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1895 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2967 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Сondition
Seller Künker
Date June 16, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price
170 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
