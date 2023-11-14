Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1895 E "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1895 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1895 E "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,191,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1895 with mark E. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 101 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 E at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 E at auction Künker - June 17, 2003
Seller Künker
Date June 17, 2003
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 E at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 E at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1895 All German coins German copper coins German coins 1 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search