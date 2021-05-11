Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1895 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,496,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1895
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1895 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2304 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
