Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1895 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1895 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1895 D "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,496,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1895 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2304 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
183 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 D at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 D at auction WAG - December 4, 2016
Seller WAG
Date December 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 D at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

