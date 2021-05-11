1 Pfennig 1895 D "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1895 with mark D. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2304 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition AU (5) XF (1)