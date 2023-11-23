Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1 Pfennig 1895 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1895 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1 Pfennig 1895 A "Type 1890-1916" - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2 g
  • Diameter 17,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,152,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1 Pfennig
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1895 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 A at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 A at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 A at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 A at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 A at auction Pesek Auctions - April 19, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
Germany 1 Pfennig 1895 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

