1 Pfennig 1895 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1895 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) BN (1) Service PCGS (1)