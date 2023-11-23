Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1895 A "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1895 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place December 22, 2018.
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 ₽
Price in auction currency 30 RUB
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date April 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 3 EUR
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1895 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
