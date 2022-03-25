Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1 Pfennig 1894 G "Type 1890-1916" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2 g
- Diameter 17,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,351,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1 Pfennig
- Year 1894
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1 Pfennig 1894 with mark G. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4399 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
